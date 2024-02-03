2024 Grammys: Halle Bailey, Summer Walker, And Coco Jones Honored At Femme It Forward’s High Tea

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey, Coco Jones, and Summer Walker, the event was a perfect way to celebrate the Grammys season and highlight the undeniable impact of Black women on the music industry. Femme It Forward brings 'Black Girl Magic' and Big Femme Energy to the Grammys with its first annual High Tea. Toasting R&B leading ladies, the event was a perfect way to celebrate the Grammys season and highlight the undeniable impact of Black women on the music industry.

Beautiful Black women from across beauty, music, entertainment, and culture convened at a private, lavish West Hollywood estate for the February 2 event. Understanding the assignment and rocking afternoon tea-inspired looks, attendees enjoyed custom cocktails, eclectic music, floral installations, curated art, and, of course, tea.

Puma x Shoe Palace was on hand with shoe giveaways, as was My Black is Beautiful and Ciroc. Luzianne Tea provided the afternoon’s essential beverage, and was on hand with shoe giveaways, as wasandprovided the afternoon’s essential beverage, and DJ Rose Gold brought the melodic vibes. Adding yet another touch of luxury, Black synchronized swimmers performed during the outside soiree. Talk about a good time!

See real-time video captured by HelloBeautiful at the Femme It Forward High tea.

A toast to Black women changing the music game

Black Hollywood “it girls” Halle Bailey, Summer Walker and Coco Jones were all smiles as they took the stage with Femme It Forward founder, Heather Lowery, to commemorate the event and toast their accomplishments. Halle has her first solo Grammy nod with “Angel.” Summer has her first solo nod for Best R&B Album with “Clear 2: Soft Life EP.” And Coco rounds out the tea’s illustrious group with five nods, including one for Best New Artist.

“I love all you all. This is really beautiful,” Halle said to the crowd, according to social media video. She was surrounded by phones, flowers, and cheers. “I love you, Coco. I love you, Summer,” the “Little Mermaid” star and new mommy continued.

Halle, Coco, and Summer each rocked their own version of “High Tea” style. Halle chose breezy coordinates with a white blouse with fancy details and tan pants, Coco wore a denim dress with couture notes, and Summer gave us Chanel vibes.

See their looks – and slays from other celebrities like Kyla Pratt and Melanie Fiona – below.

