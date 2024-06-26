Listen Live
Every Pick From The 1st Round Of The 2024 NBA Draft

Published on June 26, 2024

2024 NBA Draft

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Today, the NBA Draft stands as a monumental occasion for a multitude of young basketball players,

A pivotal moment that symbolizes the years of hard work, dedication, and unwavering passion they have given to the game.

For these aspiring athletes, hearing their names called during the draft represents the realization of a lifelong dream and a new commitment to a new chapter with opportunities and challenges.

As the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft unfolded, promising talents across the nation eagerly awaited their turn to be selected by professional teams seeking their skillset. Among these hopefuls, individuals like Zaccharie Risacher emerged as the first overall pick, catapulting him into the spotlight and catapulting his aspirations to new heights.

The NBA Draft serves as a gateway to a realm where talent meets opportunity, where grit meets glory, and where the ambitions of these athletes intertwine with the demands of professional sports.

To recap the momentous day of the first round of the NBA Draft, the future for these 30 young men will unfold like a fast break, with each player sprinting towards their destiny, dribbling past multiple obstacles, and aiming for nothing less than excellence in a league where legends are made and dreams come true.

Take a look below at Every Pick From The 1st Round Of The NBA Draft.

1. Atlanta Hawks – Zaccharie Risacher

Atlanta Hawks - Zaccharie Risacher Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: France
Position: Shooting Forward
Size: 6’9″
Weight: 195

2. Washington Wizards – Alex Sarr

Washington Wizards - Alex Sarr Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: France
Position: Power Forward
Size: 7’0″
Weight: 224

3. Houston Rockets – Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets - Reed Sheppard Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Kentucky
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’2″ 
Weight: 182

4. San Antonio Spurs.- Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs.- Stephon Castle Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: UConn
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6’6″ 
Weight: 210

5. Detriot Pistons – Ron Holland II

Detriot Pistons - Ron Holland II Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: G League Ignite
Position: Shooting Forward
Size: 6’7″
Weight: 197

6. Charlotte Hornets – Tidjane Salaün

Charlotte Hornets - Tidjane Salaün Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: France
Position: Power Forward
Size: 6’9″
Weight:217

7. Portland Trailblazers – Donovan Clingan

Portland Trailblazers - Donovan Clingan Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: UConn
Position: Center
Size: 7’2″
Weight: 282

8. San Antonio Spurs – Rob Dillingham

San Antonio Spurs - Rob Dillingham Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Kentucky
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6’1″
Weight: 164

9. Memphis Grizzlies – Zach Edey

Memphis Grizzlies - Zach Edey Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Purdue
Position: Center
Size: 7’4″
Weight: 299

10. San Antonio Spurs – Cody WIlliams

San Antonio Spurs - Cody WIlliams Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Colorado
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’7″
Weight: 178

11. Chicago Bulls – Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls - Matas Buzelis Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: G League Ignite
Position: Shooting Forward
Size: 6’9″
Weight: 197

12. Oklahoma City Thunder – Nikola Topic

Oklahoma City Thunder - Nikola Topic Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Serbia
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6’6″
Weight: 203

13. Sacremento Kings – Devin Carter

Sacremento Kings - Devin Carter Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Providence
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6’2″
Weight: 193

14. Portland Trailblazers – Bub Carrington

Portland Trailblazers - Bub Carrington Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Pittsburgh
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6’4″
Weight: 195

15. Miami Heat – Kel’el Ware

Miami Heat - Kel'el Ware Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Indiana
Position: Center
Size: 6’11”
Weight: 210

16. Philadelphia 76ers – Jared McCain

Philadelphia 76ers - Jared McCain Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Duke
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6’2″
Weight: 203

17. Los Angeles Lakers – Dalton Knecht

Los Angeles Lakers - Dalton Knecht Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Tennessee
Position: Shooting Forward
Size: 6’6″
Weight: 212

18. Orlando Magic – Tristan da Silva

Orlando Magic - Tristan da Silva Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Colorado
Position: Shooting Forward
Size: 6’8″
Weight: 217

19. Toronto Raptors – Ja’Kobe Walter

Toronto Raptors - Ja'Kobe Walter Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Baylor
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’4″
Weight: 198

20. Cleveland Cavaliers – Jaylon Tyson

Cleveland Cavaliers - Jaylon Tyson Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: California
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’6″
Weight: 218

21. New Orleans Pelicans – Yves Missi

New Orleans Pelicans - Yves Missi Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Baylor
Position: Center
Size: 6’11”
Weight: 229

22. Pheonix Suns – DaRon Holmes II

Pheonix Suns - DaRon Holmes II Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Dayton
Position: Power Forward
Size: 6’9″
Weight: 236

23. Milwaukee Bucks – AJ Johnson

Milwaukee Bucks - AJ Johnson Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: USA
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’4″
Weight: 167

24. New York Knicks – Kyshawn George

New York Knicks - Kyshawn George Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Miami
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’7″
Weight: 209

25. New York Knicks – Pacome Dadiet

New York Knicks - Pacome Dadiet Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: France
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’8″
Weight: 217

26. Washington Wizards – Dillon Jones

Washington Wizards - Dillon Jones Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Weber State
Position: Shooting Forward
Size: 6’4″
Weight: 237

27. Minnesota Timberwolves – Terrence Shannon Jr.

Minnesota Timberwolves - Terrence Shannon Jr. Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Illinois
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’6″
Weight: 219

28. Denver Nuggets – Ryan Dunn

Denver Nuggets - Ryan Dunn Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Virginia
Position: Shooting Forward
Size: 6’6″
Weight: 214

29. Utah Jazz – Isaiah Collier

Utah Jazz - Isaiah Collier Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: USC
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6’3″
Weight: 205

30. Boston Celtics – Baylor Scheierman

Boston Celtics - Baylor Scheierman Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Creighton
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’6″
Weight: 202

