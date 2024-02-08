The 2024 NFL Honors were held in Las Vegas’ Resorts World just days before Super Bowl LVIII. The best of the NFL were all in attendance for the awards ceremony to see which one of their peers was getting recognized.
In addition, The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class was revealed including Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Julius Peppers, Patrick Willis, Randy Gradishar (senior), and Steve McMichael (senior).
In addition to the NFL elite Janelle Moane, Gayle King, Issa Rae were in attendance with host Keegan-Michael Key.
The post 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion appeared first on Black America Web.
1. 13th Annual NFL Honors – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Taylor Lautner at the 13th Annual NFL Honors held at Resorts World Theatre on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topics,topix,sport,event,award,nevada,las vegas,american football – sport,nfl,tourist resort,super bowl,nfl honors,february,taylor lautner,2024
2. 13th Annual NFL Honors – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Ted Karras attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,sport,nevada,las vegas,american football – sport,nfl,tourist resort,nfl honors,february,2024,ted karras – american football player – born 1993
3. 13th Annual NFL Honors – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Barry Sanders attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,sport,nevada,las vegas,american football – sport,nfl,tourist resort,nfl honors,barry sanders,february,2024
4. 13th Annual NFL Honors – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Keegan-Michael Key at the 13th Annual NFL Honors held at Resorts World Theatre on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topics,sport,event,award,nevada,las vegas,american football – sport,nfl,tourist resort,super bowl,nfl honors,keegan-michael key,february,2024
5. 13th Annual NFL Honors – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Justin Hartley at the 13th Annual NFL Honors held at Resorts World Theatre on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topics,sport,event,award,nevada,las vegas,american football – sport,nfl,tourist resort,super bowl,nfl honors,february,justin hartley,2024
6. 13th Annual NFL Honors – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Flavor Flav at the 13th Annual NFL Honors held at Resorts World Theatre on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topics,sport,event,award,nevada,las vegas,american football – sport,nfl,tourist resort,super bowl,flavor flav,nfl honors,february,2024
7. 13th Annual NFL Honors – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Janelle Monáe attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,sport,nevada,las vegas,janelle monae,american football – sport,nfl,tourist resort,nfl honors,february,2024
8. 13th Annual NFL Honors – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Gayle King at the 13th Annual NFL Honors held at Resorts World Theatre on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topics,sport,event,award,nevada,las vegas,american football – sport,nfl,tourist resort,gayle king,super bowl,nfl honors,february,2024
9. 13th Annual NFL Honors – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Damar Hamlin at the 13th Annual NFL Honors held at Resorts World Theatre on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topics,sport,event,award,nevada,las vegas,american football – sport,nfl,tourist resort,super bowl,nfl honors,february,2024,damar hamlin
10. 13th Annual NFL Honors – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Issa Rae at the 13th Annual NFL Honors held at Resorts World Theatre on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topics,topix,sport,event,award,nevada,las vegas,american football – sport,nfl,tourist resort,super bowl,nfl honors,issa rae,february,2024
11. 13th Annual NFL Honors – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Gerald McCoy at the 13th Annual NFL Honors held at Resorts World Theatre on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topics,sport,event,award,nevada,las vegas,american football – sport,nfl,tourist resort,super bowl,nfl honors,february,gerald mccoy,2024
12. 13th Annual NFL Honors – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Tessa Mpagi and Antoine Winfield Jr. attend the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,sport,nevada,las vegas,american football – sport,nfl,tourist resort,nfl honors,february,2024,antoine winfield jr.
13. 13th Annual NFL Honors – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Myles Garrett attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,sport,nevada,las vegas,american football – sport,nfl,tourist resort,nfl honors,february,myles garrett,2024
14. 13th Annual NFL Honors – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) CJ Stroud and Kimberly Stroud attend the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,sport,nevada,las vegas,american football – sport,nfl,tourist resort,nfl honors,february,c. j. stroud,2024
15. 13th Annual NFL Honors – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Kiya Winston and Mike Tomlin at the 13th Annual NFL Honors held at Resorts World Theatre on February 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topics,sport,event,award,nevada,las vegas,american football – sport,nfl,tourist resort,super bowl,nfl honors,february,mike tomlin,2024