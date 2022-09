KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

We all have our favorite hymns and black gospel songs that many of us remember hearing and learning from our grandparents.

Hymns like Amazing Grace, At The Cross, Pass Me Not, and of course, many others, all of which remind of us our childhood and bring us back to the old church!

Check out these five songs that will never get old.

Tell us, what are your favorite hymns?

