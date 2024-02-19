Celebrity Pisces leave a lasting impression on people due to their spiritually-charged personalities and infatuation with love. The otherworldly sign is last in the zodiac, adding its mythical and empathic aura to the astrological lineup.
People born between February 19 and March 20 are artistically inclined, with slight psychic abilities. The sign rules the 12th House, which intensely focuses on solitude and one’s ability to go inward. It is the Pisces’ ability to be introspective that fuels their intuition. If they sit with themselves long enough, they’ll show you the power of empathy, spirituality, and trusting your gut.
Erykah Badu, Jhene Aiko, and Rihanna are the quintessential Pisces. They showcase their vivid imaginations and creativity through their art, allowing fans to experience the most intimate parts of themselves. Regarding fashion, most Pisces express themselves through a dreamy aesthetic that is light and free. Erykah Badu and Jhene Aiko represent the bohemian end of the spectrum, expressing themselves through abstract statement pieces or flowy ensembles.
On the other end of the spectrum is Rihanna, a fashion risk-taker who continuously redefines where the style bar lies. She pushed the envelope during both pregnancies, shifting how people viewed maternity style. And somewhere in between the Piscean style spectrum are classic, whimsical looks like the ones worn by Lupita Nyong’o. The actress is known to alternate between vibrant colors and textured garments on the runway. But no matter where she is, she produces an array of memorable and romantic garments.
Today, we kick off Pisces season, which means it’s time to highlight the most fashionable fishes in the sea of astrology. Check out 6 celebrity Pisces we’re taking style notes from.
1. RihannaSource:Getty
The world has hailed Rihanna Fenty as a style queen since entering the entertainment world. Born February 20, the singer is known to effortlessly set trends, making her an award-winning fashionista. When she wore a doobie and bobby pins on the red carpet, the ladies began to step outside with their hair wrapped up. The billionaire baddie is one of the most copied artists out there, and it’s all because she fuses her vivid imagination with her unapologetic personality.
2. Erykah BaduSource:Getty
Before Erykah Badu stepped on the music scene in the 90s, we had minimal representation of Afrocentric culture. The singer, born February 26, spearheaded the neo-soul movement, inspiring women to embrace their roots, from natural hair to African prints. Thirty years later, Badu’s unique style is still a topic of conversation. The artist rarely wears anything society would deem “normal.” From her extra large top hats to the long hair that sometimes falls to her knees, you can expect her to show up as the eclectic Queen we know her to be.
3. Lupita Nyong’oSource:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o dominates in the fashion lane because she leans into the soft and whimsical side of her personality. The actress, born March 1, uses bright colors and bold silhouettes to express herself, but she also channels her inner love child with classic romantic pieces that speak to Pisces’ infatuation with love.
4. Jhené AikoSource:Getty
Jhene Aiko is a classic Pisces. From her music to her wardrobe, the singer, born March 16, embodies the empathy, creativity, and ethereal qualities of a Pisces. Aiko’s music teaches the power of alchemy and self-love and how to bust it wide open for your partner. As for her style, the California native opts for flowy, romantic pieces.
5. Tamar BraxtonSource:Getty
Tamar Braxton, born March 17, is known for her 5-octave soprano range and hilarious sense of humor. But when she’s not dropping funny catchphrases and belting out romantic lyrics, she’s flexing her classic style on the red carpet.
6. Queen latifahSource:Getty
Queen Latifah’s style evolved so much over the years, and we’ve enjoyed each era. The actress and philanthropist, born March 18, was at the forefront of rap in the late 80s and early 90s, rocking oversized clothing and door-knocker earrings. Today, her style is more refined, highlighting her goddess-like energy.