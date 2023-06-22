6 Fashion Pieces That Will Spice Up Your Summer Wardrobe

Summer, is that you?! It’s that time again for rooftop brunch dates and Instagram-worthy summer fashions. Stow away your spring ensembles and haul in that wardrobe that will have you slaying the heat like a cool breeze. Summer is an exciting season for most. It’s a time to unwind, vacation, and often gather with friends and family. And nothing says summer like a fun-filled event that you can enjoy with loved ones while serving summer style simultaneously!
Summer trends hit the runways earlier this year, and according to fashion designers, this summer is all about color, color, and more color. Throw in some 90s styles, metallics, and sheer looks to go with those bright colors, and you are guaranteed to be fashion-forward this warm season.
Curating a summer wardrobe is about getting your staples together (i.e., jean shorts, crop tops, sets, sneakers, dresses, sandals, etc.) and then finding pieces to make those staples pop. We are sure you have your core summer fashion wardrobe lined up, so our style obligation is to point out some popping pieces that will add drama to your summer attire. Whether you plan to sit pretty at several day parties, be the queen of brunch, or live your soft life on somebody’s beach, these pieces are for you.
1. Swimsuit That You Can Wear As A Bodysuit
Get the most out of your coins and get that perfect swimsuit that can also be worn under your favorite denim shorts. Some swimsuits are too cute to be confined to beach wear only and cost too much not to wear them multiple times.Shop Now
2. Luxury Set
This summer is all about putting yourself first. Splurge on a luxurious set that will have you feeling like a million bucks. An ensemble like this can be worn to casual events and formal ones.Shop Now
3. Pop Color Mules
Mules are still going strong this summer. Invest in a bright-colored pair that will jazz up any look you rock.Shop Now
4. A Knit Dress
Get in on the knit trend but make it couture! The Iggy dress from Hanifa is an investment piece you will not regret. You can serve in it on your girls’ trip or rock it to a nighttime soiree. Either way, you won’t lose.Shop Now
5. Statement Purse
What’s an outfit without a statement purse? This cute bag says it all. All girls want to do is look pretty and go to brunch, and this “Brunch Money” bag says just that and more!Shop Now
6. All White Look
Now, you know summer brings out all the white parties. Be prepared for the Labor Day festivities, and get yourself a white dress that will stand out! Go for ruffles this summer and play up your girlie vibe.Shop Now