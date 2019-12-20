CLOSE
7 Christian Films Coming To Theaters in 2020

Family night at the movies made easy next year with the release of several Christian movies.

Jesus is at the center of these faith-based features in this new decade with films like Netflix’s Messiah and XL: The Temptation of Christ. There’s even something for the action movie buffs out there.

Flip through the gallery below to check out which of these coming attractions you should add to your must-see list.

1. Messiah

Release date: January 1st, 2020

2. Assassin 33 AD

Release date: January 24, 2020

3. I Still Believe

Release date: March 20th, 2020

4. XL: The Temptation of Christ

Release date: Easter 2020

5. Jesus

Release date: April 7, 9, 11 2020

6. Blind Eyes Opened

Release date: October 23, 2020

7. Free Burma Rangers

Release date: February 24 & 25, 2020

