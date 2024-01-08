7 Fashion Frontrunners We’re Watching This Award Season

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Last night, the 2024 Golden Globe Awards kicked off the award season. Hollywood’s brightest stars descended upon the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, where they put on a fine display on the red carpet. The Golden Globes not only establish front runners for the industry’s top accolades of the year, but they also indicate the fashion trends we can expect on the red carpet.

This year, award season is super melanated with the cast of The Color Purple and Abbott Elementary dominating categories across the scene. We’re eagerly anticipating the fashion from Black Hollywood’s finest entertainers. Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Oprah, Coleman Domingo, Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Ayo Edebiri, Tyler James Williams, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph are all on our fashion radar.

Award Season Fashion

Janelle James, Colman Domingo, and Fantasia were standouts on the Golden Globes red carpet proving they’re going to bring the looks this award season.

Just like her scene-stealing moments on ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Janelle James stole the show on the Golden Globes red carpet wearing a dramatic head-turning look by Monsoori.

Fantasia set the fashion bar high riding into award season with a 10 out of 10 press run in the style department. Alongside her stylist, Daniel Hawkins, the duo have created some head-turning looks that topped our best style moments of 2023. We’re expecting Fantasia to continue her style tour straight to the Oscars.

The King of Bingo (on Instagram), Colman Domingo, is repping for the men this award season and we couldn’t think of anyone stronger to hold it down for his fellow Black kings. Colman looked dapper at the Globes in LV, giving us just a glimpse of what he has up his sleeve this season.

Quinta Brunson won us over long before she became a TV star, but we’ve fallen deeper in love with the petite actress through her award-winning work on Abbott Elementary and stellar red-style fashion. The Best Actress nominee sparkled in custom Balmain proving she’s going to stay shining.

From Fantasia to Quinta Brunson, we have our eyes peeled for these Hollywood actors and actresses for the 2024 award season.

7 Fashion Frontrunners We’re Watching This Award Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com