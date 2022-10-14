8 Horror Films That Deserve A Sequel

With Halloween just a few short weeks away, we already know many of you will be marathoning some of the most classic horror films of our time. However, one film that will surely be on many must-watch lists this spooky season is Halloween Ends, the final chapter in the Michael Myers/Laurie Strode saga that first began in 1978.

Ends will wrap up the official reboot of the series that began with Halloween in 2018 and tie up loose ends from last year’s Halloween Kills. The trilogy acts as a direct sequel to the original 1978 film, completely retconning all sequels released in between, including Halloween II (1981), Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982), Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989), Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995), Halloween H20 (1998) and Halloween: Resurrection (2002), in addition to the Rob Zombie reboots Halloween (2007) and Halloween II (2009).

More on the plot below, via Variety:

“‘Halloween Ends” picks up four years after the events of ‘Halloween Kills’ as Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. According to the film’s logline, ‘Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.’”

While it may seem like those in charge of the Halloween franchise want to erase the earlier sequels from our memories, we actually love a good horror sequel. When we think about it, there’s even a few scary films that never got sequels and 100% deserve at least one.

Let’s get scary! Take a look at 8 classic horror films that we believe deserve a sequel sometime in the near future. See if you agree:

