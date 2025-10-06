Listen Live
Pop Culture

Angel Reese Reveals Who Told Her To Get An Acting Coach & Giving Hoop Advice To Idris Elba

Published on October 6, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

"A House Of Dynamite" Red Carpet - 63rd New York Film Festival

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

The WNBA branding queen that is Angel Reese should be enjoying her offseason, but instead, she’s thinking of new ways to expand her reach and grab another bag.

A small role in A House of Dynamite was enough for her to catch the acting bug, and in a new interview with PEOPLE, she ready to level up her skills in front of the camera.

Related Stories

“I want to get an acting coach,” Reese said. “I was talking to Common — he’s overseas right now shooting season 2 of Silo — and he was telling me, ‘You got to hire an acting coach.’ “

“So I’m going to hire an acting coach,” she continued. “I model already, so it’s like adding to the résumé. I’m young right now, so I’m going to do it while I’m young.”

A House of Dynamite is a Kathryn Bigelow-directed post-apocalyptic political thriller starring Idris Elba as the President of the United States.

According to IMDb, Reese is listed as a “WNBA star,” and she appears in the last part of the movie’s three acts. The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner lays out her role as when Elba visits an arena, where he gets up some shots with the WNBA player before getting pulled away for an urgent work matter.

While prepping for their scene, she gave him some hoop advice, and in return, when asked about acting, he told her to “Stay confident. Be yourself. Have fun.” 

Thanks to the exposure the NCAA and WNBA gave her, she’s landing sponsorship deals, was named the First Lady of Reebok basketball, and she’s not hurting for money as she ventures into acting. She recently cashed another check for her Mebounds merch, which she developed after dominating the glass last season. 

“So the Mebounds, if you know, you know, they tried to clown me for rebounds, and what did I do? I made a bag off it,” she said on a recent episode of her Unapologetically Angel podcast. “Six figures-plus, thank you. So y’all can try again, because I do need an idea for some more colorways, so just keep it coming.”

See social media’s reaction to her latest move below.

Angel Reese Reveals Who Told Her To Get An Acting Coach & Giving Hoop Advice To Idris Elba  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

Young black woman listening to music on her phone at subway station
12 Items
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

Classroom, students and listening for education, school and learning for young group in junior grade. Lecture, growth and children with knowledge, scholarship and development to prepare in academy
News

New Report Reveals Houston Area’s Lowest Performing School Districts

Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019
Local

Deadline Approaching To Register To Vote

Happy House 2025
Events

Free Family Fun! Happy House Returns Thursday, October 23

Woman Takes At-Home COVID Test
Health

New COVID-19 Variant And Cold Cases Spiking In U.S.

Mixed race businessman eating and working at desk
National

USPS To Temporarily Raise Prices And A Carter Stamp

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close