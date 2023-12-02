Angela Simmons Looks Like Money On Stage With Yo Gotti During A D.C. Stop Of The ‘Gangsta Art Tour’

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

One thing Yo Gotti is going to do is show off his queen, Angela Simmons. We love the way he loves her OUT LOUD.

Yo Gotti fans were surprised last night, December 1, when Angela joined him on stage during his Gangsta Art Tour in Washington, DC. While performing “Down in the DM,” Angela emerged from beneath the stage, matching her bae. Judging from the cheers and excitement captured on cell phone video, the crowd couldn’t get enough.

Angela Simmons joined Yo Gotti on stage looking like money.

As a platform raised the “Angela’s Cakes” owner to the crowd’s view, she waved coyly, looking like money. “I got a crush on Angela,” Yo Gotti rapped confidently.

Looking fly for her boo – and the crowd – the mompreneur rocked a bold red skintight strapless mini bodycon dress with a $100 bill printed on it. On her feet were red bottom black platform boots showing off her fit legs and shapely curves. Her neck was iced out in a blinged-out chain with pendants with the letters “CMG” representing Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group.

Once on the stage, Yo Gotti ran up to greet her. He threw his arms around her bouncy long curls and smiled into her face, which shined with a soft glam look. The two danced on stage giving us adorable #couplesgoals vibes.

Angela posted the moment in the Nation’s Capital on Instagram with the caption “LET THE WORLD KNOW .” Her fans flocked to her comment section with support for the hip hop duo. “Shut the haters down I love this for them ,” wrote one fan on Angela’s post from the night. “Awww this the real flex Gotti My babe Ang so shy I love it ,” dropped another.

Angela Simmons has no problem talking about her man. She says Yo Gotti inspires her.

Angela sat down with Big Tigger this August on Atlanta’s V103 station. She dished on her relationship with Yo Gotti, saying her inspires her.

Angela shared, “I just feel like he’s one of my biggest inspirations, and we just get each other. He’s a hustler. I love watching him. He inspires me to do better, be better. I’m really happy with him. I think he’s a great person. Not think…I know.”

Yo Gotti and Angela made their love official on New Year’s Eve 2022. And since then, we’ve been invested in their love. The two are a modern-day example of romantic manifestation.

In honor of their upcoming anniversary, see some of our favorite pictures of the couple.

Angela Simmons Looks Like Money On Stage With Yo Gotti During A D.C. Stop Of The ‘Gangsta Art Tour’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com