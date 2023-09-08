KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

We’re back with another installment of our ongoing Baes & Baddies segment where we featured beautiful models, influencers, brand ambassadors, and entertainers. Natalie Gessey is our latest featured model, and while there isn’t much we know about her, there is no mistaking that she’s a star in the making.

With 110,000 followers on Instagram and over 7,100 followers on TikTok, Natalie Gessey is still relatively new in her modeling journey. As we noted above, there isn’t a lot of information out there about Gessey, but what we do know is that she hails from Walsall in West Midlands County, England. It is the same town where music producer and DJ Goldie, and R&B singer Jorja Smith are also from.

Gessey serves up a variety of looks via her Instagram page, including several bikini and dress shots. On TikTok, given the format, Gessey allows more of her personality to shine through. Managed by M Models out of the United Kingdom, she has all the goods to become a star in the fashion model game.

Check out our latest Baes & Baddies, Natalie Gessey, below.

Photo: Natalie Gessey / @nataliegessey / Instagram

Baes & Baddies: Natalie Gessey Is A Mesmerizing Model From Across The Pond