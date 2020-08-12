Best Reactions To The ‘Greenleaf’ Series Finale

The record-breaking Greenleaf series on OWN has come to an end. It opened with Grace coming home broken and ended with her leaving healed.

Throughout the 5-season series, we saw a bunch of life and loss, but nothing hit home more than when Bishop died and Grace’s son got saved. It was the perfect way to end the story Oprah Winfrey wanted people to see.

.@GreenleafOWN all started with my intention to make a TV show about the Black church. We wanted to show a Black church family in an aspirational & inspirational way. We wanted to show that there’s not just one way to be Black. Not everyone is the same. #GreenleafOwn pic.twitter.com/jOzk5kcuLX — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) August 12, 2020

Check out the best reaction to the Greenleaf series finale below!

