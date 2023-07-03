KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The Big3 returned to Dallas for season 6, game 2 at American Airlines Center July 1, 2023. The 3on3 basketball games brought the HEAT to the BIG D as basketball legends went head-to-head in multiple games. This anticipated event brought basketball lovers and star studded guests to sit courtside and witness the special celebration of 50 years of Hip Hop.

RELATED:Ice Cube and D.O.C Talk BIG3, Gatekeepers and Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop

Dallas artists, Yella Beezy, Dorrough, Mike Jones and Lil Will put on a heck of a show an represented Texas style!

Check out the photos and see how it all went down!

The post Big 3 Summer of Fire Recap (PHOTOS) appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Big 3 Summer of Fire Recap (PHOTOS) was originally published on thebeatdfw.com