The Color Purple world premiere was held at the Academy Museum in Las Angeles with much excitement and support from the biggest stars in Hollywood!

The film is set to be released on Christmas Day and is described as “a musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel about the life-long struggles of an African-American woman living in the south during the early 1900s”. The original film was released in 1985 starring Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover, and many others.

Winfrey is producing this musical adaptation along with Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones, and more with ‘The Color Purple’ author Alice Walker as an Executive Producer. The star-studded cast includes Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Danielle Brooks, Gabriella Wilson aka H.E.R., Corey Hawkins, and many more.

Watch the official trailer here:

Check out the stars that showed up, mostly in purple, for this highly anticipated film below!

The post Black Hollywood Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere appeared first on Black America Web.

Black Hollywood Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere was originally published on blackamericaweb.com