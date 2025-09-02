CASSIUS Gems: 22 Times Salma Hayek Was A Sultry Goddess On Instagram

The post that launched a thousand thirsty comments.

Salma Hayek has long been one of the beloved actresses in Hollywood and she once again proved why on National Bikini Day. She celebrated the holiday by posting a video of herself rocking a two-piece bathing suit and exercising in the pool while having some fun and dancing.

There was another cause for celebration; it also recognized her hitting 25 million followers on Instagram. And even she knows that the photos she shares in bikinis are a fan favorite.

“I can’t believe it, 25 million followers!” she captioned the post. “Thank you soo soo much to every single one of you. 🙏 Seeing as you all like my bikini pictures the most 👙, here’s a bikini work out for you all. I hate exercising- but I love to celebrate good moments dancing in the water. I am genuinely moved and grateful for all your love & support. 🥰”

Hayek is 56 years old but remains ageless and her latest thirst trap video went viral as her comment section was filled with countless heart-eye emojis.

As Hayek gets older, she’s only fallen in love with her body even more. Upon turning 50 years old a few years ago, she spoke to NET-A-PORTER.com’s digital magazine, The EDIT, about her curvaceous figure.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I would like the curve to go in instead of out in some places, but I love a little curve,” she said in 2017. “I love the word ‘curvy.’ It’s artistic. A straight line can be boring.”

In honor of the legendary Mexican-American actress’ 59th birthday, check out some of her hottest Instagram moments below.

