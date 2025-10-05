CASSIUS Gems: Brazilian Bombshell Model Lais Ribeiro’s Steamiest Instagram Moments

Iconic supermodel Lais Ribeiro turns 35 years old today.

The Brazilian bombshell is best known for her work as a Victoria’s Secret Angel beginning in 2014. In 2017, she was even chosen to wear the show’s coveted Fantasy Braw, an honor that included rocking a bra encrusted with rare jewels worth $2,000,000.

But Victoria’s Secret aside, Ribeiro’s resume is pretty extensive, having walked for Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci and featured in many famed magazines like GQ, Maxim, and everyone’s favorite– Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

In fact, Ribeiro has been featured in the Swimsuit Issue four times, each time rocking plenty of bikinis to show off her model figure. But, when asked about feeling confident, she says it starts from within and then exudes.

“I think when you take care of yourself, it comes from the inside, and that’s how you feel confident because it’s not all about beauty. I take care of myself these days because i feel better,” she told SI in 2021. I have more energy. I feel more confident for my work and for myself. And I feel beautiful in my own skin.”

Modeling aside, Ribeiro remains lowkey about her personal life but shares her professional wins. She’s still killing magazine covers, hosting Brazil’s Born to Fashion on a quest to find the country’s next big model, and even hosted the 2020 Latin Grammys.

She’s also been dating former NBA player Joakim Noah since 2018 and eventually marrying him in July 2022.

But in honor of her birthday, check out some of her steamiest IG moments because you know she’s never scared of a bikini this trap.

