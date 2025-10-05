Listen Live
Pop Culture

CASSIUS Gems: Brazilian Bombshell Model Lais Ribeiro’s Steamiest Instagram Moments

Published on October 5, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Aston Martin DB12 Launch

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Iconic supermodel Lais Ribeiro turns 35 years old today.

The Brazilian bombshell is best known for her work as a Victoria’s Secret Angel beginning in 2014. In 2017, she was even chosen to wear the show’s coveted Fantasy Braw, an honor that included rocking a bra encrusted with rare jewels worth $2,000,000.

But Victoria’s Secret aside, Ribeiro’s resume is pretty extensive, having walked for Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci and featured in many famed magazines like GQ, Maxim, and everyone’s favorite– Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

In fact, Ribeiro has been featured in the Swimsuit Issue four times, each time rocking plenty of bikinis to show off her model figure. But, when asked about feeling confident, she says it starts from within and then exudes.

“I think when you take care of yourself, it comes from the inside, and that’s how you feel confident because it’s not all about beauty. I take care of myself these days because i feel better,” she told SI in 2021. I have more energy. I feel more confident for my work and for myself. And I feel beautiful in my own skin.”

Modeling aside, Ribeiro remains lowkey about her personal life but shares her professional wins. She’s still killing magazine covers, hosting Brazil’s Born to Fashion on a quest to find the country’s next big model, and even hosted the 2020 Latin Grammys.

She’s also been dating former NBA player Joakim Noah since 2018 and eventually marrying him in July 2022.

But in honor of her birthday, check out some of her steamiest IG moments because you know she’s never scared of a bikini this trap.

 

CASSIUS Gems: Brazilian Bombshell Model Lais Ribeiro’s Steamiest Instagram Moments  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019
Local

Deadline Approaching To Register To Vote

Happy House 2025
Events

Free Family Fun! Happy House Returns Thursday, October 23

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Young black woman listening to music on her phone at subway station
12 Items
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs
Sports

Joe Mixon Update and Saquon Barkley Documentary

Golf Tourney Main Image
Contests

Nominate a Veteran to Win a FREE Round of Golf Nov. 6!

MUTS 2025
Contests

Majic Under The Stars Returns Oct. 25 with Keith Sweat, Xscape, October London & Cupid!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close