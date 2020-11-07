Celebrities React To The Election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

After a grueling week that had millions around the world patiently (and impatiently) waiting by their TV screens for election results, Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States.

With the win, Kamala Harris has made history becoming the first Black, first woman and first South Asian vice president.

When the news broke, people took to social media to express their feelings about the election including celebrities like Kerry Washington, Lizzo, and D.L. Hughley.

Here are some of their reactions below:

