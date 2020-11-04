This election has been emotionally and mentally exhausting, but there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel. Joe Biden is in the lead with 224 electoral college votes, but his win is dependent on flipping key swing states. Per usual, people are using social media as a way to express their annoyance with this election, and the fact that half of America thinks we need 4 additional years of this circus.

One thing that lightens the mood are the hilarious and inspirational memes posted by celebrities. This election has us stressed, but you already know we can count on the internet to lighten the mood with funny posts, along with the needed words of encouragement.

Black people’s ability to uplift each other through trying times is our superpower. Through years of slavery, racial discrimination, social injustices, and now a wavering election that determines our progression over the next 4 years, we’ve been able to be our own emotional support for each other. If you’re in need of a laugh or some encouragement, check out these celebrity posts that’ll make you laugh, think, and remain optimistic.

Check Out The Celebrity Posts That Accurately Depicts The Mood Of The 2020 Election was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. EVA MARCILLE View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Marcille 👁 (@evamarcille) In a post, Eva Marcille wrote, “The only person I trust to count the remaining ballots 🤷🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 Just a little something to make you laugh and to ease your anxiety as we all stay hopeful and wait for confirmation of the change we voted for.

🔁 @niecynash1 #bidenharris2020 I’m with you, Eva. This guy seems way more trustworthy than the Republican Party.

2. CARDI B View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) This election has made a couple of us pour an extra shot of whiskey in our coffee. For Cardi B. It caused her to light a few extra cigarettes. In a post she wrote, “How these elections got me watching these states turn red 😒😒😒😒”

3. 50 CENT View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) 50 Cent continues to show his ass on social media. A few weeks ago he was under fire (again) for endorsing Trump because of his tax policy. This election is a conversation 50 pennies could not stay out of. In an Instagram post, the rapper posted a meme that read, ” Am I right? Feels like the whole country is on Maury waiting to find out who’s the father.” Semi right. We already know Trump is 50’s daddy. We’re waiting to see who our next president will be.

4. KEKE PALMER View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke) Keke Palmer posted a lengthy Instagram message that speaks to our history and resilience in America as Black people. She wrote, “Black American history empowers me and triggers great levels of resilience in my spirit. Almost like a super power! I have such pride in my ancestors. I stand on the shoulders of giants and their ability to SURVIVE it all was a great sacrifice from them for me. The fact that they could continue through generations speaks volumes about our collective spirit. They could’ve just given up and offed themselves or just let go of their will. Some maybe did, which I understand, but the strongest, SURVIVED. And THAT is what we are. The Children Of The Strong. As we Americans approach this big day, all Americans of every cultural background, I hope and pray that we all know no matter the outcome we will be alright. We will always be heard and we will always be willing to fight for our freedoms. There may be some anxiety but let it subside a bit if you can because you know you’ve done your part! That way if we need to regroup we have the mental capacity to shake some shit up 😅 God bless you all!! 💪🏾❤️🙏🏾‼️💖🇺🇸”

5. B SCOTT Whew Chile, the hypocrisy! B. Scott posted a hilarious, yet accurate meme of Melania Trump “I was shocked to discover that some of these powerful people have tried to paint my husband as anti-gay. Donald is the first president to enter the White House supporting gay marriage,” she said. The scene then cuts to several clips of Trump admitting that he doesn’t care for gay marriage at all. “I am not in favor of gay marriage,” he says in one clip. In another he says, “I’m against gay marriage” The meme ends with him reinforcing, “I don’t support gay marriage.”

6. BIG SEAN It’s a lot of people I know who didn’t vote, I wonder if they’ll see how much their vote would have counted by the end of the night. They literally beat us, shot us, killed us, locked us up cause they didn’t want us to vote. That alone should show u how important it really is — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 3, 2020 Big Sean reminded us just how important our voice is. In a tweet he wrote, “It’s a lot of people I know who didn’t vote, I wonder if they’ll see how much their vote would have counted by the end of the night. They literally beat us, shot us, killed us, locked us up cause they didn’t want us to vote. That alone should show u how important it really is.”

7. NATASHA ROTHWELL I wake up every day to the reality that I live in a country that thinks my life is less valuable than it would be if I were white. This was referendum on the potential for a fundamental shift in that perspective. The race might be too close to call but projected winner is racism. — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) November 4, 2020 Natasha Rothwell hits us with hard truths regarding the state of our country. In a tweet she wrote, “I wake up every day to the reality that I live in a country that thinks my life is less valuable than it would be if I were white. This was referendum on the potential for a fundamental shift in that perspective. The race might be too close to call but projected winner is racism.” Here’s some perspective. Approximately half of the US voted to keep a racist, misogynistic, self-destructive narcissist for a president.