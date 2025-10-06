Dame Dash Continues To Take Shots At Jay-Z Because “He Doesn’t Look Out For Nobody” As Social Media Begs Him To Chill

Damon Dash is getting hit from all angles as his fellow early aughts rap pioneers continue to respond to his disparaging remarks. Still, he continues to aim at the one person he was once closest to and refuses to respond to him: Jay-Z.

Dash was recently interviewed by Cam Capone News, when he was asked about Jay pulling up the people around him, similar to 50 Cent’s support for Tony Yayo, since Memphis Bleek is in a similar situation with his Brooklyn brethren.

Unsurprisingly, Dash said that never existed with Jay and immediately launched into his boss talk of not needing another man’s help.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Homeboy is cold. He doesn’t look out for nobody. Bleek is still so loyal ’cause he understands he still gets a lot of opportunities from him. He just not going to enable him,” Dash said, speaking on Jay-Z at the top of the interview. “So, I respect that. But, you know, for me, he also said something like… he said some slick sh-t about me, but I didn’t be offended. His perspective is different from mine. No man’s hand is feeding me. I’m not biting or putting no fingers in my mouth. Pause. I’m the man whose hand they bite.”

While Dash always stays in the loop of Hip-Hop news, whether it’s through his ventures or legal troubles, he recently went viral due to a combative interview with the hosts of The Breakfast Club, particularly when Charlamagne Tha God trolled him the entire time, repeatedly calling him broke.

But Dash refuses to care about the opinion of anyone who doesn’t run their own shop.

“Y’all be seeing my life. It’s so much better than yours. So, how could you keep feeling sorry for me? And that’s what I don’t understand,” he said of the hosts. People will see me live better than them by 10, 20, and still feel sorry for me, but they live in a little ass apartment that’s rented, you know? Like they live terrible. They work every day. But I’m sitting here relaxing with my family office doing things that are creative.”

See social media’s response to Dash constantly throwing shots at Jay-Z without a reaction in sight.

Dame Dash Continues To Take Shots At Jay-Z Because “He Doesn’t Look Out For Nobody” As Social Media Begs Him To Chill was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14.