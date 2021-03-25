“Relationship Expert” Derrick Jaxn Confesses To Cheating On Wife, Twitter Explodes

Respected relationship expert/self-love ambassador/YouTuber Derrick Jaxn is caught up in a cheating scandal that spilled onto social media.

For years, he’s charmed his flock of a million+ followers with ‘good guy’ relationship perspectives until recently when a woman named Candice De Medeiros claimed they had an affair.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

On Unwine With Tasha K, De Medeiros said she has known Jaxn since 2009 after connecting on Twitter.

De Medeiros claimed that Jaxn flew her to Miami for a romantic weekend last July while his wife was allegedly in Colorado with her family.

Jaxn told De Medeiros that he was separated from his wife which, of course, wasn’t true. De Medeiros, who lives in Orlando, said she went to his home in Atlanta, Georgia, and saw moving boxes which further lead her to believe that he and his wife were separating. It wasn’t until he told her they could only communicate on Snapchat that she became suspicious and starting asking more questions about his marriage.

A few days later, she realized she was blocked on all social media platforms. Naturally, Jaxn clapped back with a video of his own denying the cheating rumors that he later admitted are true in another video alongside his wife Da’Naia Jackson. In the disingenuous video, he confessed to cheating with multiple women–sometimes while speaking in third-person–and even promoted one of his books.

“Derrick Jaxn was involved with other women outside the marriage… I’m talking about as serious as sex to sexual flirtation and meeting up and that kind of thing,” he admitted.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

His wife chimed in and explained why she decided to give him a second chance.

“There is no justification for bringing other women into our marriage on any level. And it was unacceptable, and it’s not something that I tolerate or that we tolerate moving forward,” she said.

She also made it clear that they’re going through counseling and that the cheating allegations were not new to her.

Watch the full confession video here:

What was your reaction to the news? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Derrick Jaxn’s cheating saga on the flip.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

SEE ALSO:

Common Talks Relationship With Tiffany Haddish: “It’s Wonderful”

Pretty Psycho: Ann Marie Allegedly Shot Boyfriend In The Head For Cheating

Pastor John Gray Allegedly Caught Cheating Again

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

“Relationship Expert” Derrick Jaxn Confesses To Cheating On Wife, Twitter Explodes was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com