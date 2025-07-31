Drake Gives Fiery Speech To Concert Crowd: “I Didn’t Get Here By Being A Piece Of Sh-t”

And if you ask Drake? Nothing. That’s what he told the crowd last night at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome for his

co-headlining

$ome $pecial $hows 4 U Tour

with

PARTYNEXTDOOR

.

“I hope you get everything you want.

Never give up. Keep going, not even on some preachy sh-t. This might be the moment that you need to hear it,” Drake told the crowd. “And the biggest thing I would say to you is I didn’t get here by being a piece of sh-t. I didn’t get here by being a snake. I didn’t get here by being a d-ckhead. I got here by being good to people, being nice to people, and my karma is straight.”

He goes on to say that the way he’s treated people is why he’s been able to rise again after the beef.

“That’s why I’m still on stage in 2025,” he added.

In what’s been the most challenging year of his career, he shouts out his fans for always holding him down and promises to deliver on his next album, Iceman

“And I appreciate you always supporting me, always being there for me. I love y’all. I don’t have no jokes tonight. I usually tell a joke or some sh-t, but tonight it’s no jokes. It’s just love. I appreciate you so much. I’m working on this album for y’all, Iceman. We got a lot to talk about.”

While jokes were off limits for the night, he did have a lighthearted moment with the crowd when he admitted Amsterdam will always be special to him because that’s where his son Adonis was conceived.

“I was saying backstage, like, ‘This is the place. A very special place in my heart, because this is where my son was conceived,'” Drake said. “It’s a big show for me, you know. I hold Amsterdam very dear to my heart. There would be no Adonis if there wasn’t an Amsterdam, so shout out to y’all.”

Drake’s 7-year-old with French artist Sophie Brussaux was of course the bombshell that Pusha T revealed to the world in their 2018 beef that ended with “The Story Of Adidon.”

See social media’s reaction to Drake standing 10 toes down on being respected in the industry below.