Listen Live
Pop Culture

Drake Reveals Corny DM That Got Him Curved By YouTuber SSSniperWolf

Published on August 11, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

You’d think being one of the most successful rappers, jet owner, and (alleged) billionaire would make picking up just about any woman you want pretty simple, right? But apparently it’s not that easy, even for Drake

During a recent stream with xQc and controversial Adin Ross, Drake was trying to correctly remember sliding into SSSniperWolf’s DMs and getting curved.

Related Stories

“I was gonna ask if it was you that made me DM SSSniperWolf that one time,” Drake said to Ross.

Ross initially denies the claim before letting out a chuckle, adding, “Maybe.”

xQc then hops in to ask Drake how the conversation progressed, when he revealed it pretty much went nowhere. 

“She told me that she had a man, and then I was like, ‘Well, can we fight to the death?’” Drake remembers saying. “And then that was, I think that was the end of the DM.”

SSSniperWolf copped to the curve on her Instagram Stories a day after Drake revealed his shot shooting failed.

“Good morning. Made headlines for leaving a rapper on read LOL,” the text read atop a mirror selfie.

If you’re still wondering who SSSniperWolf actually is, she’s a YouTuber with over 5 million Instagram followers. The 32-year-old’s real name is Alia “Lia” Shelesh, and her content mostly focuses on reaction videos, but she got her start in video games. In 2020, British Vogue named her one of the most recognizable social media stars, and she’s also been on Forbes‘ top gaming influencers list back in 2017.

In other Drake news, he’s up for one 2025 MTV Video Music award after his upbeat hit “Nokia” was nominated for Best Hip-Hop. However, it will be a bit awkward because Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is up for the same award.

But for now, see social media’s reaction to Drake getting curved below.

Drake Reveals Corny DM That Got Him Curved By YouTuber SSSniperWolf  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Music

Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Car Wreck Cowboy
Contests

Texas 2-Step Giveaway! Win $250 to Host Your Own Football Watch Party!

Entertainment

‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Trump White House
Local

Elon Musk Wants To Build Tunnels In Houston

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Style & Beauty

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close