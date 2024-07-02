Drake Trolls Rick Ross After He Gets Attacked At Canadian Music Festival

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

While the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar appears to be over (at least until the “Not Like Us” video releases), one of the many spats that spawned from the war of words is heating up again.

Rick Ross infamously inserted himself into the exchange as he and Drake went back and forth on social media about their rich people’s problems. Ross dropped an entire diss track, and Drizzy offered up a couple of bars on “Push Ups” and “Family Matters.”

Now, unfortunately, things are getting physical despite everyone hoping it would all just stay on wax. Ross reportedly performed at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver over the weekend and played Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” as he ended his set.

Playing a diss song in the said artist’s home country didn’t end well, and a brawl ensued.

“We’re told the group of about 15 dudes approached Rick and formed a human wall so he and his crew couldn’t move around them,” writes TMZ. “We obtained video showing the verbal confrontation between the two parties, with Rick having a tense exchange with one of the men. It soon escalated into violence.”

One man appears to take a swing at Ross amidst an argument, and although it’s unclear if the punch connected, a larger fight breaks out between the two crews as “Not Like Us” ironically plays in the background.

Given the melee in his hometown, Drake responded by liking a video of the fight with a caption that read, “[Rick Ross] met the BC demons at his show tonight…”

Then, on July 1, he took to social media to wish his fellow Canadians a “Happy Canada Day,” adding a “Cheers to the whole country.” To make things even more sticky, Ross’s ex-girlfriend Tia Kemp responded to the Drake post with the starry-eyed emoji, and in exchange, he sent her heart emojis and called her “my goat.”

Ross has yet to respond to the claims that he got pummeled in Canada over the weekend, but one of his biggest haters in 50 Cent did, urging him to have better discernment and making fun of the scuffle.

“Hey guys. I just saw a very unfortunate situation that took place in Canada, and I want to say to everyone that I hope that that brother made it home safely,” he said before bursting into laughter. “I hope that he now has a different perspective and a better sense of what to do and what not to do while you’re out in the world.”

See how social media is reacting to the ongoing beef in rap.

