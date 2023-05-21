Day one of the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage kicked off with a bang! El Debarge and Busta Rhymes hit the stage as surprise guests. Toni Terry, Scarface, Tisha Campbell, and The Force MDs were on hand for the party with a purpose sail away party. Check out everything that went down here.
RELATED STORY: Ms. Lauryn Hill, Method Man, Summer Walker, Jeezy & Many More Tore Down The Stage At Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit
El Debarge and Busta Rhymes Kick of The Fantastic Voyage was originally published on fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com
1. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
Scarface takes a picture with a fan at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1
2. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
Griff host the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1
3. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
Griff, Chris Paul and Huggie Low Down at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1
4. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage cruisers great Toni Terry
5. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
The crowd at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1
6. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
Cruisers at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1
7. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
Cruisers dancing at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 El Debarge
8. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1
Tisha Night Campbell surprises Busta Rhymes with a birthday cake during his performance
9. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
Busta Rhymes performs at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1
10. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
Ladies representing Detroit at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1
11. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 El Debarge, Busta Rhymes busta rhymes,day 1,el debarge,tom joyner,fantastic voyage
12. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
Busta Rhymes talks to cruisers at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day
13. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 El Debarge, Busta Rhymes busta rhymes,day 1,el debarge,tom joyner,fantastic voyage
14. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 El Debarge, Busta Rhymes busta rhymes,day 1,el debarge,tom joyner,fantastic voyage
15. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 El Debarge, Busta Rhymes busta rhymes,day 1,el debarge,tom joyner,fantastic voyage
16. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 El Debarge, Busta Rhymes busta rhymes,day 1,el debarge,tom joyner,fantastic voyage
17. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
Cruisers enjoy the sail away concert at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1
18. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
El Debarge performs at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1
19. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 El Debarge, Busta Rhymes busta rhymes,day 1,el debarge,tom joyner,fantastic voyage
20. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1 El Debarge, Busta Rhymes busta rhymes,day 1,el debarge,tom joyner,fantastic voyage
21. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
Cruisers enjoy the sail away concert at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1
22. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Day 1Source:other
Busta Rhymes greets Tom Joyner on day 1 of the Fantastic Voyage