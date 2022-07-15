Erykah Badu Twerks on Stage With Megan Thee Stallion and the Internet Has Jokes

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Erykah Badu is the queen of many things. It appears as if twerking isn’t one of them.

Well, depending on who you ask.

Ms. Erykah joined Megan Thee Stallion, who’s currently touring overseas, in Switzerland recently. In a clip posted by Meg, Badu gives her best twerk take, much to the delight of all the Hotties in attendance.

Well… there we have it. What did you think?

Here’s the real question: Are we allowed to say anything bad about Erykah Badu? Her vibe is so chill and her spirit is so dope that it seems almost sacrilegious to speak ill of ANY of her abilities!

But, this!? I digress.

Instead of putting that proverbial foot in our own mouth, how about we just turn to social media to see what a lot of you had to say about Badu’s twerkage? We also added a few recent twerk sessions from Meg for comparison’s sake.

