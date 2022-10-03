KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Grambling State University Vs. Prairie View A&M University State Fair Classic Weekend was one for the books! From the pop up’s to press conferences and the big football game; 97.9 The Beat/Majic 94.5 was showing major love to our HBCU family.

One thing we pride ourselves on is giving back and giving our listeners one-of-a-kind experiences. This year was just that, an experience of a lifetime hanging with us on the sidelines. We’re not above you or below you, but right there with you. Check out what you may have missed!

Everything You Missed During State Fair Classic Weekend [PHOTOS] was originally published on thebeatdfw.com