Family Slay: Gabrielle Union & Kaavia James Wear Matching Looks To The ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Premiere

The Union-Wade family came to slay at the Cheaper By The Dozen Hollywood premiere. It was a fashion family affair on the red carpet. Gabrielle and her mini-me Kaavia wore matching Altuzarra looks, while dad sported a fly Rich Fresh fit, Dunhill, Gucci, and Bulgari jewels. Zaya Wade also brought the style in a three-piece set by Maison Valentino, top knot bun, and was stuntin’ like her daddy in Bulgari jewels. But it was probably Kaavia, aka Shady Baby, whose adorable toddler backless fit stole the show.

All the ladies’ hair was slayed by Gabby Union’s longtime hairstylist and business collaborator Larry Sims.

“Family Over Everything. #CheaperByTheDozen,” the beloved actress captioned the photo of her fashionable family on Instagram.

Union stars in the reboot of the film, bringing a modern take to the cult classic. “We try to update it as much as possible by making it the most blended family that you can imagine. We’re blended racially, culturally and with different levels of ability,” Union said in an interview with the Marin Independent Journal. “You see all of the fun that can happen with co-parenting but also some of those challenges. And then, what happens when you move to a different neighborhood and different schools and try managing those dreams with what is actually best for this particular family? It’s an ongoing challenge with boundaries that we explore in the movie.

Cheaper by the Dozen begins streaming March 18 on Disney+. Keep scrolling to see more photos of the Union-Wade family on the red carpet.

