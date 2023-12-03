Listen Live
Black History Month 2017

Famous Members Of Alpha Phi Alpha

Published on December 3, 2023

Fraternities and Sororities Graphics

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

Alpha Phi Alpha is the first Greek-letter fraternity created for African-American men. It was founded on December 4, 1906 at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York by seven men: Henry Arthur Callis, Charles Henry Chapman, Eugene Kinckle Jones, George Biddle Kelley, Nathaniel Allison Murray, Robert Harold Ogle, and Vertner Woodson Tandy.

Motto: “First of All, Servants of All, We Shall Transcend All”

Colors: Gold and Black

Symbol: The Sphinx

1. Omari Hardwick

Omari Hardwick

Zeta Pi

2. Roland Martin

Roland Martin

Pi Omicron

3. Hill Harper

Hill Harper

Kappa Phi Lambda

4. Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie

Alpha Nu Lambda

5. Keenan Ivory Wayans

Keenan Ivory Wayans

6. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Source:Getty

Sigma

7. Raphael Warnock Alpha Gamma Lambda

Raphael Warnock Alpha Gamma Lambda Source:Getty

Alpha Gamma Lambda

8. Thurgood Marshall

Thurgood Marshall Source:Getty

Nu

9. Paul Robeson

Paul Robeson Source:Getty

Nu

10. Tim Reid

Tim Reid Source:Getty

Eta Lambda

11. Kevin Powell

Kevin Powell Source:Getty

Zeta Eta

12. Joseph C. Phillip

Joseph C. Phillip Source:Getty

 Iota Zeta Lambda

13. Will Packer

Will Packer Source:Getty

Beta Nu

14. Christian Keyes

Christian Keyes Source:Getty

Zeta Beta

15. Barry Jenkins

Barry Jenkins Source:Getty

Iota Delta

16. Rusty Cundieff

Rusty Cundieff Source:Getty

Alpha Delta

17. Benny Boom

Benny Boom Source:Getty

Pi Rho

18. Darryl M. Bell

Darryl M. Bell Source:Getty

Delta Zeta

19. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Source:Getty

Alpha Epsilon

20. Donny Hathaway

Donny Hathaway Source:Getty

Beta

21. Duke Ellington

Duke Ellington Source:Getty

Alpha Zeta Lambda

22. Jerry “Iceman” Butler

Jerry "Iceman" Butler Source:Getty

Xi Lambda

23. Gerald Albright

Gerald Albright Source:Getty

Iota Chi

24. Robert F. Smith

Robert F. Smith Source:Getty

Alpha

25. John H. Johnson

John H. Johnson Source:Getty

Theta

26. Dr. Cornel West

Dr. Cornel West Source:Getty

Zeta Beta Lambda

27. Stuart Scott

Stuart Scott Source:Getty

Mu Zeta

28. Jason Wright

Jason Wright Source:Getty

Alpha Mu

29. Charles Haley

Charles Haley Source:Getty

Xi Delta

30. Lenny Wilkins

Lenny Wilkins Source:Getty

Zeta Pi Lambda

31. Walt “Clyde” Frazier

Walt "Clyde" Frazier Source:Getty

