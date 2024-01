KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. was founded at Howard University on January 9, 1914 by three students: A. Langston Taylor, Charles I. Brown, Leonard F. Morse. The fraternity also help found their sister organization, Zeta Phi Beta, Inc. When they created the organization, they wanted to be a Greek letter fraternity that would truly exemplify the ideals of brotherhood, scholarship, and service.

Motto: “Culture For Service and Service For Humanity”

Colors: Royal Blue and Pure White

Symbol: Dove

Also See:

Famous Members Of Alpha Phi Alpha

Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha

Famous Members Of Omega Psi Phi

Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta

Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta

Famous Members Of Kappa Alpha Psi

Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho

Famous Members Of Iota Phi Theta

Famous Members Of Phi Beta Sigma was originally published on woldcnews.com