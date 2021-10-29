No one bleeds fashion the way Tracee Ellis Ross does. While acting is her craft, style is just who she is. I mean, how many of us can recycle key pieces from Diana Ross’ closet? When you have that advantage, you’re automatically a fashion icon by default.
Tracee isn’t only known for her sense of style. She serves as hair goals for almost every woman I know. Her big, bountiful curls have become a signature look for her, much like her momma. What I admire most about Tracee is that I don’t remember a time in recent years that she has straightened her hair. It’s almost like she’s made it her duty to make her curls a huge part of her look.
The last couple of years have been very productive for Tracee. She launched Pattern, a new haircare line for all the natural textures out there. She is filming both Blackish and her spinoff show Mixedish. She’s hosting award shows, inspiring women on panels, and slaying our lives to smithereens when it comes to the fashion game.
Ross was also given her fashion flowers at “The Fashion Icon of 2020” honors at E! People’s Choice Awards.
As we enter her 49th year of life, we’re reminiscing over five times Tracee Ellis Ross gave us life.
Five Times Tracee Ellis Ross Was Our Favorite Style Icon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Harper’s Bazaar Photo ShootSource:Tracee Ellis Ross' Instagram
Most recently, the actress shared this stunning photo carousel from the November issue of Harper’s Bazaar magazine. In this look, she wore a fluffy pink hat, pink leggings, and pink leather gloves. She also switched it up and wore the same pink hat and pink gloves with a plus pink dress as she flicked it up for the magazine’s photo spread.
2. “Haut Per Suit”Source:Tracee Ellis Ross' Instagram
Earlier this month, she wore this stunning oversized, black and red nylon jogging suit and made it look good! She paired the look with a black mock neck shirt and wore her hair in a low bun.
3. All Black EverythingSource:Tracee Ellis Ross' Instagram
Here, she patiently waited for Scorpio season to arrive as she wore this stunning, short black wrap dress with black sheer patterned stockings. She paired the look with black booties and dangling gold earrings.
4. World Afro DaySource:Tracee Ellis Ross' Instagram
For World Afro Day in September, the actress shared this radiant photo carousel of herself rocking her afro puff loud and proud. In one photo, she was seen wearing a white dress that featured an oversized bow at the bustline. In another, she wore a shiny, sparkling, grey body suit and a matching grey oversized faux fur coat.
5. 2021 Met GalaSource:Tracee Ellis Ross' Instagram
Tracee stole the show at this year’s Met Gala as she gave a little Mahogany and Grace Jones in this Balenciaga couture gown and Tiffany and Co. jewelry.