Flies, Plexiglass & Pink Eye: All The Photos From The 2020 VP Debate

Overall both Pence and Harris kept their cool and represented their respective corners admirably. This was the only vice-presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle.

1. Mike Pence With A Fly On His Head Source:Getty It’s unclear what kind of metaphor God was going for here when a fly landed on Pence’s head — and sat there for quite a while — during the debate. Either way, it was a weird moment that provided some levity during a serious debate that was owned by Kamala Harris.

2. Killing ’em with kindness Source:Getty Kamala Harris continued the civil precedent set by her running mate, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Bide, during is debate against Donald Trump one week earlier. The senator from California charmed with her kindness before pivoting for the Trump administration’s jugular and going in for the kill against Pence, who was largely rendered ineffective in the face of Harris’ facts.

3. Nah Source:Getty Pence tried. He really did. But ultimately the truth prevailed — a truth that includes his leadership of the coronavirus task force that has resulted in minor than 210,000 Americans dying from an illness that Trump downplayed as a hoax before ultimately contracting it himself.

4. Moderator comes under fire Source:Getty Moderator Susan Page, Washington bureau chief for USA Today, was criticized on social media for interrupting Harris multiple times while allowing Pence to interrupt without consequence.

5. Facts only Source:Getty Harris came armed with irrefutable facts even as Pence tried his best spin move to no avail when he and his boss Trump were called out for steering the country down the toilet bowl.

6. Side-eyes galore Source:Getty Harris’ priceless facial expressions in the face of lies won the debate far before she officially did.

7. Talk to the hand Source:Getty No caption needed.

8. He tried Source:Getty Pence was exponentially more civil than Trump was debating Joe Biden, but he was still spewing lies just like his boss. Both were promptly called out by each Democrat, and Harris absolutely owned Pence.

9. Plexiglass Source:Getty Each candidate was separated by plexiglass, a precaution put int place after Trump tested positive for the coronavirus and possibly infected his inner circle, including Pence, who during the debate seemed to be showing off a pink eye — one of the symptoms of COVID-19.