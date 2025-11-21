Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season
College basketball is a sport filled with excitement, talent, and unforgettable moments but sometimes, it’s the names on the roster that steal the show.
Each season, fans are treated to a lineup of players whose names are as unique and entertaining as their skills on the court.
From names that sound like they belong in a movie script to those that make you do a double-take, these players add a touch of humor and personality to the game.
While these names may bring a smile to your face, it’s important to remember that behind each one is a dedicated athlete working hard to make their mark on the court.
So, get ready to laugh, marvel, and maybe even find a new favorite player as we dive into this year’s collection of unforgettable names.
Take a look below into the list of Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season.
RELATED | Top 25 Funniest Names In MLB History
RELATED | Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025
RELATED | Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
1. Always Wright | Guard | UT-Rio Grand ValleySource:UT-Rio Grand Valley Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
2. Wiggy Ball | Guard | Lousiana-MonroeSource:Lousiana-Monroe Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
3. Bernie Blunt III | Guard | MercyhurstSource:Mercyhurst Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
4. Tennessee Rainwater | Forward | Le MoyneSource:Le Moyne Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
5. Solo Ball | Guard | UConnSource:UConn Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
6. All Wright | Guard | XavierSource:Xavier Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
7. Maximus Gizzi | Guard | MinnesotaSource:Minnesota Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
8. Legend Smiley | Guard | San FranciscoSource:San Francisco Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
9. Kai Yu | Center | BradleySource:Bradley Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
10. George Washington III | Guard | Florida Gulf CoastSource:Florida Gulf Coast Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
11. Phat Phat Brooks | Guard | Central MichiganSource:Central Michigan Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
12. Mozae Downing Rivers | Guard | Portland StateSource:Portland State Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
13. Chuck Hare | Forward | Holy CrossSource:Holy Cross Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
14. Sami Pissis | Guard | Alabama A&MSource:Alabama A&M Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
15. Kuol Atak | Forward | OklahomaSource:Oklahoma Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
16. Po’Boigh King | Guard | Sam HoustonSource:Sam Houston Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
17. Zeplin Kidd | Guard | Southern UtahSource:Southern Utah Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
18. Sudd Webb | Guard | Georgia SouthernSource:Georgia Southern Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
19. Chandler Bing | Forward | VanderbiltSource:Vanderbilt Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
20. Treysen Eaglestaff | Forward | West VirginiaSource:West Virginia Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
21. Bube Momah | Forward | LeighSource:Leigh Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
22. Mor Seck | Forward | TowsonSource:Towson Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
23. Cougar Downing | Guard | UMBCSource:UMBC Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
24. Doctor Bradley | Guard | Bethune-CookmanSource:Bethune-Cookman Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
25. Walter Peggs Jr. | Guard | Morgan StateSource:Morgan State Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
26. Zytarious Mortle | Guard/Forward | Texas SouthernSource:Texas Southern Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
27. Birgir Irving | Forward | High PointSource:High Point Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
28. Finley Bizjack | Guard | ButlerSource:Butler Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com
29. London Maiden | Forward | Detroit MercySource:Detroit Mercy Athletics
(Click here to see player profile)
Funniest College Basketball Names Of 2025-26 Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com