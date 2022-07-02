Get Your Style Inspiration From These Fly Essence Festival Attendees

Essence Festival 2022 is underway, and we are on the scene soaking it all in! Beautiful Black women are buzzing around New Orleans taking advantage of all the fest has to offer. And of course, they are looking oh-so stylish while doing so. From exotic prints to bright hues, the girls did not come to play. They are excited to be back outside, and their outfits are showing up and showing out.
The popular Festival took a two-year break, due to Covid, causing many to put their Essence Fest style on hold. But now that it’s back…the people are out, and the styles are styling. We got the chance to check out some activities at the Convention Center all while capturing cool Essence Fest looks. So, jump into it below and check out how these attendees brought the fashion to the 2022 Essence Festival.
1. A. LongSource:Samjah Iman
How cute is A. Long in a polka dot ankle-length skirt, high-top Nikes, and an adorable t-shirt that read “Hips, Thigh’s, & Fries.” She topped her look off with a black coach fanny pack and oversized, octagon-shaped glasses.
2. ShakiraSource:Samjah Iman
Shakira was all about her prints in jazzy zebra pants. She paired them with a black and white crop top and black and gold shoes. Her gold drop earrings set the look off.
3. KimberlySource:Samjah Iman
Kimberly wore fashion on her chest in the form of a t-shirt with a white wide brim hat to match. She doned a custom black ankle-length skirt that featured denim pockets and a black fanny pack.
4. SamjahSource:Samjah Iman
It’s a colorful summer for Black girls so I had to do my melanin justice with bright hues. I paired a yellow bodysuit with some red linen pants and green Nikes. It’s all about cute and comfort for Essence Fest.
5. The Milwaukee GangSource:Samjah Iman
As first time Essence fest attendees, these girls fit right in with their high energy and fun style. Each one stayed true to their individualistic fashion vibe which made their group look pop even more.
6. MayaSource:Samjah Iman
Maya kept it cool in a white, linen blouse, denim shorts, and Nike sneakers.
7. Melissa ChanelSource:Samjah Iman
Melissa gave us color at the Cantu Pop-up party in an orange set that she paired with a white shirt. She complemented her look with a cute Louis Vuitton bag and purple Nike sneakers.