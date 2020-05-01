Gianna Bryant Would’ve Been 14 Today [Photos]

Gianna Bryant would have been 14 years old today.

The daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant would have been starting high school in the fall of 2020, she would have been no doubt playing to make the basketball team and light up the lives of her older sister and her younger ones too. She would have been side-by-side with her father and making her mom proud of every milestone and moment of growth.

But, May 1st is the first day in May that Vanessa Bryant won’t get to wish her baby girl happy birthday in the physical. Instead, the entire world is going to wish Gigi a happy birthday and still miss the potential of what she was aiming to become.

Vanessa Bryant recently posted a photo of her daughter captioning it, “I’m so proud of you, Gigi. God I miss you baby. You deserved to live a long, healthy and happy life. I wish I could hold you and tell you how proud I am of you. You’re the best, baby girl. Mommy loves and misses you more than I could ever express. @WNBA #2 Gianna “Gigi” Bryant Youngest draft pick My “mambacita” a.k.a. Wings”

#Mambacita & #Mambastrong for life!

