Gorgeous In Green: Mary J. Blige Rocks Pamella Roland On The ‘GLAMOUR’ Women Of The Year Red Carpet

Mary J. Blige has had a busier week than usual in NYC.

Fresh off dazzling the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards on November 6, when she was part of a special presentation to director Hype Williams, the hip-hop legend dressed to the nines again. But this time, Mary was fabulously poised to receive a well-deserved award herself.

The music and entertainment mogul was gorgeous in green on the GLAMOUR Women Of The Year Awards red carpet on November 7. We loved the look from head to toe.

GLAMOUR named the “All That I Can Say” singer one of their 2023 Women of The Year. In honoring Mary, the outlet said:

“Here, at the half-century mark for hip-hop, Mary J. Blige, 52, the woman who gave the genre its soul, is living life in the sunshine. The woman who invented honey blonde hair on honey brown skin has earned nine Grammy Awards, and dozens more nominations, netted Academy Awards nods for music and acting, and sold 50 million units in music sales. Thousands of iterative moments from a life of exceptional promise and pain, and some extraordinary successes, are the roses and stones that have brought Blige to this hard-fought “now.”

GLAMOUR’s Women Of The Year list applauds “accomplished women who teach and inspire, from celebrities and activists to athletes.” GLAMOUR held 2023 events in Germany, Spain, Mexico, the U.K., and the U.S. to honor women worldwide.

Mary J. Blige joined Quinta Brunson, Millie Bobby Brown, America Ferrera, Brooke Shields, Geena Rocero, and Selma Blair in receiving the 2023 accolade. The awardees celebrated with fans, friends, and other celebrities at NYC’s Lincoln Center.

Throughout the night cameras flashed as each celebrity graced the red carpet. Many attendees wore women designers, further highlighting the aim and purpose of the soiree.

Mary J. Blige’s stunning sequins gown was from Pamella Roland’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. See the awardee’s full look below and other jaw-dropping ensembles from the night.

