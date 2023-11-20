KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

It’s true: Snoop Dogg is giving up the smoke… but not the smoke you may be thinking.

On Friday, The Doggfather set off all kinds of alarms by announcing that he was “giving up smoke.”

Now, of course, this set off a huge amount of reactions on social media. While some were wishing him well with this “life change,” others were wondering if this was an early April Fools’ Joke (or a late one, depending on who you ask).

Well, Snoop cleared everything up on Monday (Nov. 20) by announcing he is giving up smoke… from his stove.

That’s right, folks! His sudden declaration was simply an ad for Solo Stove, a brand of smokeless fire pits.

“I love a good fire outside but the smoke was too much. Solo Stove fixed fire and took out the smoke. They changed the game and now I’m excited to spread the love and stay warm with my friends and family,” Snoop said in a press release obtained by USA Today.

Under this new partnership, Snoop will serve as the brand’s official “smokesman” and will release a collaboration Monday at 4:20 PM ET (of course). You can check out the collab exclusively at solostove.com and goingsmokeless.com.

So no, Snoop is not giving up weed. He’s simply getting creative with his marketing. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to add Solo Smoke to our Christmas Wish List.

REACTIONS BELOW!

GOTCHA! Snoop Dogg’s Declaration Of “Giving Up Smoke” Is Just To Promote Smokeless Fire Pit Brand was originally published on hiphopnc.com