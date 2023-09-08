Majic 102.1
Listen Live
Entertainment News

Happy Anniversary! 40 New Edition Photos That Show Their 40-Year Evolution

Published on September 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE

Music Group New Edition Posing

Source: Debra Trebitz / Getty


Even though nobody ever really needs a reason to celebrate the talented gentlemen of New Edition, this weekend will commemorate a very special occasion for the legendary R&B group as they celebrate their 40th anniversary in the industry.

…and yes, the fellas are still looking as fly in 2023 as they did when first arriving on the scene with Candy Girl back in 1983!


 

RELATED: Based On A True Story: 15 Of The Best (And 5 Of The Worst) Black Biopics

After seven studio albums, a Christmas EP and 11 tours that stretched across the globe — you can see them on The Legacy Tour right now! — one thing that has remained consistent within the group is the unwavering brotherhood shared throughout the passing decades between members Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant. In short, 40 years of catchy music and countless memories that NE fans will never forget have made them every bit of legends in the eyes of music fans and Black culture in general.

We will certainly be celebrating the group’s 40th anniversary right along with them. To make sure the occasion is extra special, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and put together a handful of classic photos, some even rare, that really show how wide the legacy of New Edition has spanned over the years. What you’ll see are five young Black boys with a dream who soon became six influential Black men inspiring millions with their voices and giving generations of musicians who came after them something to aspire towards in their own careers. We salute you, kings!

From 1983 all the way to 2023, take a look at 40 photos of New Edition that show just how far the guys have come in the span of 40 years. Happy anniversary, fellas!

 


The post Happy Anniversary! 40 New Edition Photos That Show Their 40-Year Evolution appeared first on Black America Web.

Happy Anniversary! 40 New Edition Photos That Show Their 40-Year Evolution  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. 1983

1983 Source:Getty

2. 1984

1984 Source:Getty

3. 1985

1985 Source:Getty

4. 1985

1985 Source:Getty

5. 1986

1986 Source:Getty

6. 1988

1988 Source:Getty

7. 1989

1989 Source:Getty

8. 1990

1990 Source:Getty

9. 1991

1991 Source:Getty

10. 1991

1991 Source:Getty

11. 1994

1994 Source:Getty

12. 1994

1994 Source:Getty

13. 1996

1996 Source:Getty

14. 1996

1996 Source:Getty

15. 1997

1997 Source:Getty

16. 2002

2002 Source:Getty

17. 2003

2003 Source:Getty

18. 2003

2003 Source:Getty

19. 2004

2004 Source:Getty

20. 2004

2004 Source:Getty

21. 2004

2004 Source:Getty

22. 2004

2004 Source:Getty

23. 2005

2005 Source:Getty

24. 2006

2006 Source:Getty

25. 2006

2006 Source:Getty

26. 2007

2007 Source:Getty

27. 2008

2008 Source:Getty

28. 2008

2008 Source:Getty

29. 2009

2009 Source:Getty

30. 2009

2009 Source:Getty

31. 2011

2011 Source:Getty

32. 2012

2012 Source:Getty

33. 2012

2012 Source:Getty

34. 2013

2013 Source:Getty

35. 2014

2014 Source:Getty

36. 2017

2017 Source:Getty

37. 2017

2017 Source:Getty

38. 2021

2021 Source:Getty

39. 2022

2022 Source:Getty

40. 2023

2023 Source:Getty

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close