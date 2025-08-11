Hip-Hop was born on August 11, 1973, at a party in the Bronx. DJ Kool Herc used two turntables to loop breaks and keep dancers moving. MCs added rhymes, and a new culture emerged.

In its early years, Hip-Hop lived in block parties, parks, and community centers. Graffiti artists, breakdancers, and DJs formed the four main pillars of the culture. The music carried the energy of the streets and the voices of the people.

Over the decades, Hip-Hop grew from local expression to global force. It influenced language, fashion, politics, and advertising. It shaped entire generations and created superstars who crossed into film, television, and business. Brands now use rap in commercials, and universities teach courses on it.

Billboard launched its Hot Rap chart in 1989, cementing Hip-Hop’s commercial rise. Every year since, one rap track claimed the top spot. These No. 1 records capture not just sound, but moments in culture.

From conscious anthems to party hits, each song reflects its year’s style, mood, and message. Some became timeless classics, others defined short-lived trends. Together, they tell the story of Hip-Hop’s journey from the Bronx to the world.

Here’s every No. 1 rap song since the chart began.

Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2024

Hip-Hop’s Evolution Through Tech: A Brief History of Advancement

BET Suspends Hip Hop & Soul Train Awards “Indefinitely”

Happy Birthday Hip-Hop: No. 1 Rap Songs by Year Since 1989 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. 2024: Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” Lamar’s latest single topped streaming charts with raw lyrical power. 2. 2023: Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex” 3. 2022: Jack Harlow – “First Class” 4. 2021: 24KGoldn featuring iann dior – “Mood” 5. 2020: Roddy Ricch – “The Box” 6. 2019: Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road” 7. 2018: Drake – “God’s Plan” 8. 2017: Kendrick Lamar – Humble 9. 2016: Desiigner – “Panda” 10. 2015: Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth – “See You Again” 11. 2014: Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX – “Fancy” 12. 2013: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz – “Thrift Shop” 13. 2012: Drake – “The Motto” 14. 2011: Chris Brown featuring Busta Rhymes & Lil Wayne – “Look At Me Now” 15. 2010: B.o.B. featuring Bruno Mars – “Nothin’ on You” 16. 2009: Drake – “Best I Ever Had” 17. 2008: Lil Wayne featuring Static Major – “Lollipop” 18. 2007: Fabolous featuring Ne-Yo – “Make Me Better” 19. 2006: Yung Joc – “It’s Goin Down” 20. 2005: Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz featuring Usher & Ludacris – “Lovers & Friends” 21. 2004: Terror Squad – “Lean Back” 22. 2003: 50 Cent – “In Da Club” 23. 2002: Nelly – “Hot In Herre” 24. 2001: Lil Romeo – “My Baby” 25. 2000: Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott featuring Nas, Eve & Q-Tip – “Hot Boyz” 26. 1999: JT Money featuring Sole – “Who Dat” 27. 1998: Lord Tariq & Peter Gunz – “Deja Vu (Uptown Baby)” 28. 1997: Puff Daddy & Faith Evans featuring 112 – “I’ll Be Missing You” 29. 1996: 2Pac featuring K-Ci & JoJo – “How Do U Want It / California Love” 30. 1995: The Notorious B.I.G. – “One More Chance / Stay With Me” 31. 1994: Da Brat – “Funkdafied” 32. 1993: Illegal – “We Getz Busy / Head or Gut” 33. 1992: Cypress Hill – “The Phuncky Feel One / How Could I Just Kill a Man” 34. 1991: Chubb Rock – “Treat ‘Em Right” 35. 1990: Salt-N-Pepa – “Expression” 36. 1989: The Stop the Violence Movement – “Self Destruction”