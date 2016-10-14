Happy Birthday Usher! 15 Photos Of The R&B G.O.A.T

God knows Usher has been part of our R&B lives for the better part of three decades now and he’s not slowing down anytime soon. From his days as a teenage heartthrob who broke through in 1997 with My Way to landmark albums such as 8701 and Confessions, Usher’s stamp on R&B and pop music has been MORE than solidified.

The dance moves, the voice, the abs, the electric smile. You can’t ever get enough Usher and today we’re celebrating his birthday! Born back in 1977, Usher seems like he’s the ageless wonder who’s only gotten better looking with time. See down below for a gallery of a lot of women’s first love, first crush and forever MCM – Usher Raymond IV.

