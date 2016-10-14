God knows Usher has been part of our R&B lives for the better part of three decades now and he’s not slowing down anytime soon. From his days as a teenage heartthrob who broke through in 1997 with My Way to landmark albums such as 8701 and Confessions, Usher’s stamp on R&B and pop music has been MORE than solidified.
The dance moves, the voice, the abs, the electric smile. You can’t ever get enough Usher and today we’re celebrating his birthday! Born back in 1977, Usher seems like he’s the ageless wonder who’s only gotten better looking with time. See down below for a gallery of a lot of women’s first love, first crush and forever MCM – Usher Raymond IV.
Happy Birthday Usher! 15 Photos Of The R&B G.O.A.T was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1.Source:false
We’ve been in love with Usher Raymond since he first crooned onto the scene with his first chart-topping single, ‘Nice & Slow.’ Now Usher has entered a whole new stage of his life, married again with kids, and back in R&B grind mode. Here are ten photos of the R&B star to celebrate his birthday!
2.Source:false
3.Source:false
4.Source:false
5.Source:false
6.Source:false
7.Source:false
8.Source:false
9.Source:false
10.Source:false
11. Singer Usher Raymond IV arrives at the 2019 ESPY Awards held at Microsoft Theater L.A. Live on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)Source:WENN
Singer Usher Raymond IV arrives at the 2019 ESPY Awards held at Microsoft Theater L.A. Live on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,attending,usa,arrival,portrait,sport,california,image,city,fashion,entertainment,event,award,television,arts,show,la,united states,sports,annual,espn,la live,hollywood,photograph,one,celebrity,ca,capital,editorial,photo,microsoft,america,downtown,los angeles,culture,posing,west coast,awards,county,espys,microsoft theater,capital one,2019,microsoft theatre,espy,dtla,l.a. live,capitalone,usher raymond iv