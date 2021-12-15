HomeRadio One Exclusives

Happy Heavenly Birthday Kim Porter: Our Favorite Photos Of Kim, Diddy & The Fam

USA P. Diddy Birthday Ball

Source: Rich Lee – PA Images / Getty


Kim Porter would have been 51 years old today.

Hard to believe that she’s already been gone three years. For the Hip-Hop and R&B culture, she made a splash on the scene, appearing in music videos from some of our best known acts. Socially, she could be seen attending red carpets and high-profile parties – often alongside on again, off again romantic partner, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.

As we previously reported, it was revealed that Porter died in 2018 of lobar pneumonia – an inflammation of the lobe in one’s lungs.

“On Nov. 16, an autopsy was performed on Porter. The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests. Porter’s body has since been released from our facility,” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement released shortly after her untimely passing.

Sources reported that she had been treated with saline and vitamins days before her death. Kim reportedly went to bed early the night after telling a loved one she wasn’t feeling well.

Diddy, 50, and Kim dated between the years of 1994 to 2007. The pair had three biological children together: Christian Combs, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 13. Porter also had a son, Quincy, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure!

Happy Birthday, Kim. Peep photos in the gallery below.

Happy Heavenly Birthday Kim Porter: Our Favorite Photos Of Kim, Diddy & The Fam  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Diddy and Kim Porter leaving a party thrown by the Beckhams in Santa Monica

Diddy and Kim Porter leaving a party thrown by the Beckhams in Santa Monica Source:WENN

2. Philanthropic Arts Foundation’s Sixth Annual “Art For Life” Benefit

Philanthropic Arts Foundation's Sixth Annual "Art For Life" Benefit Source:Getty

3. 2005 MTV VMA’s Hosted By Diddy

2005 MTV VMA's Hosted By Diddy Source:Getty

4. Launch Party For OK! Magazine

Launch Party For OK! Magazine Source:Getty

5. 6th Annual BET Awards

6th Annual BET Awards Source:Getty

6. Royal Birthday Ball for Sean “P. Diddy” Combs

Royal Birthday Ball for Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Source:Getty

7. 2003 MTV Video Music Awards

2003 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty

8. VH1 Big in 2003

VH1 Big in 2003 Source:Getty

9. Birthday Ball for Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs

Birthday Ball for Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs Source:Getty

10. Life Ball 2012

Life Ball 2012 Source:Getty

11. Life Ball Welcome Party

Life Ball Welcome Party Source:Getty

12. Opening Night For “The Rock N Roll Of Hip Hop” Photo Exhibit

Opening Night For "The Rock N Roll Of Hip Hop" Photo Exhibit Source:Getty

13. The 77th Annual Academy Awards

The 77th Annual Academy Awards Source:Getty

14. Sean P. Diddy Combs’ Surprise 35th Birthday Party

Sean P. Diddy Combs' Surprise 35th Birthday Party Source:Getty

15. Loon’s Self-Titled Debut Album Release Party

Loon's Self-Titled Debut Album Release Party Source:Getty

16. Toya Wright Hosts Vanquish Lounge

Toya Wright Hosts Vanquish Lounge Source:Getty

17. On The Run Tour After Party

On The Run Tour After Party Source:Getty

18. Reginae’s “All White” Sweet 16 Birthday Party

Reginae's "All White" Sweet 16 Birthday Party Source:Getty

19. Kim Porter attends Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kim Porter attends Vanity Fair Oscar Party Source:Getty

20. Kim Porter and Sean Combs attend “Fashion For Relief” Sponsored by M.A.C Cosmetics

Kim Porter and Sean Combs attend "Fashion For Relief" Sponsored by M.A.C Cosmetics Source:Getty

21. Haute Couture Fall-winter Versace 2002/03

Haute Couture Fall-winter Versace 2002/03 Source:Getty

22. Sanaa Lathan Hosts Event At Beso

Sanaa Lathan Hosts Event At Beso Source:Getty

23. Film Festival Premiere Of Open Road Films’ “Dope”

Film Festival Premiere Of Open Road Films' "Dope" Source:Getty

24. United Against Ebola Benefit

United Against Ebola Benefit Source:Getty

25. Premiere Of Amazon Studios’ “An American Girl Story – Melody 1963: Love Has To Win”

Premiere Of Amazon Studios' "An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has To Win" Source:Getty

26. Diddy’s Annual White Party in LA

Diddy's Annual White Party in LA Source:Getty

27. 2017 Tribeca Film Festival – “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story”

2017 Tribeca Film Festival - "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story" Source:Getty

28. Kim Porter attends the Dolce & Gabbana Show

Kim Porter attends the Dolce & Gabbana Show Source:Getty

29. Los Angeles Premiere Of “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”

Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" Source:Getty

30. 7th Annual Post BET Awards Party hosted by DJ Khaled

7th Annual Post BET Awards Party hosted by DJ Khaled Source:Getty

31. Tom Ford New York Fashion Week

Tom Ford New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

32. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles Source:Getty

33. Dolce & Gabbana Queen Of Hearts Party

Dolce & Gabbana Queen Of Hearts Party Source:Getty

34. Vanity Fair Aftershow Party

Vanity Fair Aftershow Party Source:Getty

35. P. Diddy Birthday Ball

P. Diddy Birthday Ball Source:Getty

36. 77th Academy Awards – Kodak Theatre

77th Academy Awards - Kodak Theatre Source:Getty

37. February 2018 – New York Fashion Week

February 2018 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty

38. Sean “P Diddy” Combs Royal Birthday Ball

Sean "P Diddy" Combs Royal Birthday Ball Source:Getty

39. Ladylike Foundation’s 2018 Annual Women Of Excellence Scholarship Luncheon

Ladylike Foundation's 2018 Annual Women Of Excellence Scholarship Luncheon Source:Getty

40. Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles

Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles Source:Getty

41. “The Holiday Calendar” Special Screening Los Angeles

"The Holiday Calendar" Special Screening Los Angeles Source:Getty

42. Annual White Party held at a private residence in Beverly Hills

Annual White Party held at a private residence in Beverly Hills Source:WENN
