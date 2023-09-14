Happy Hispanic Heritage Month: Top 10 Most Streamed Latin Artists [Gallery]

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we comprised a list of the Top 10 Most Streamed Latin Artists of 2023. Numbers don’t lie and these artists have proven to be the most listened to artists of the year. Check out a gallery of the most streamed Latin artists in 2023 inside.

The list features some heavy hitters like Shakira and several musicians of the new generation of reggaeton artists like Peso Pluma who are doing record streaming numbers. These artists have undeniable talent and fanbases that help keep their places on the list of most streamed Latin artists.

With a variety of sounds like Latin trap and more well-known Latin reggaeton, artists iike Bad Bunny, Anitta and the other phenomenal talent on this list know how to appeal to their audiences. Their singles have accumulated billions of streams.

Meanwhile, the legendary talents like Shakira and Daddy Yankee are keeping it hot over their 30 year long careers. Shakira just came off the heels of her entertaining and exhilarating 2023 VMAs performance. Fans felt like they were back in 2005 as the 46 year old singer gave a performance of a lifetime.

All the iconic talents featured on this list are setting the standard for Latin musicians across the globe. According to a survey conducted by Los 40, these artists’ sought-after discography, high energy performances and cult followings all contribute to their high streaming rates and rankings on our list.

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month now until Oct. 15, check out the Top 10 Most Streamed Latin Artists below:

