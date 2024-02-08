Here Are 6 Looks You Need To Slay Valentine’s Day This Year

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Valentine’s Day fashion is a thing. Nothing personifies love more than a pink or red look that is both adorable and stylish. Whether you plan to hit up the town with your girlfriends for a fun-filled Galentine’s night or have a romantic, candlelit dinner with your significant other, your outfit has to be holiday-approved.

The style trends for 2024 have been bold and fabulous. From textured materials to embroidered frocks, fashion lovers have been turning their ensembles up a notch, and for Valentine’s Day, they will set the style bar even higher. This special day allows style enthusiasts to show off their fashion skills. Creating looks from the standard V-Day colors, pink and red, is fun. But it’s also thrilling to think outside the traditional Valentine’s Day regalia and go for an audacious look that will be the talk of social media.

Valentine’s Day Fashion

If you’re into the traditional Valentine’s Day attire, a cherry red dress or popping pink garb is your go-to look. You can spice it up with over-the-top accessories or make it casual with your favorite sneakers. For those who want a more elevated Valentine’s Day look, a heart print dress or top is the way to go. In addition, according to a spokesperson from Boohoo, other ideal outfits for this charming holiday include patterns, prints, frilly tops, bow-clad heels, baby pink heels, and even heart pajamas!

This year is all about fashionably living your best life while stepping out of your comfort zone. So, let’s make this Valentine’s Day a stylish one by rocking looks that express love, self-love, individuality, and all the beautiful things in between!

Check out five looks you need to slay Valentine’s Day this year.

