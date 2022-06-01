KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Jada Pinkett Smith is trending yet again on Twitter and the comments are coming in fast and furious. The wife of Will Smith wants her husband to make amends with Chris Rock after the slap that was heard around the world.

Jada Pinkett Smith Wants Peace Between Will & Chris

Via a new episode of the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith focused the show on the alopecia hair condition and thanked fans who reached out to share their ordeal. Some may remember that Rock made an off-the-cuff joke about Pinkett Smith’s appearance, prompting Smith to storm the Oscars stage and deliver an open-handed blow.

While the inevitable discussion surrounding the slap hung in the air, the show centered mostly on Pinkett Smith’s struggles with alopecia and it appeared that Rock’s misplaced G.I. Jane joke did upset her. The host was joined by her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter, Willow Smith for the discussion.

Pinkett Smith later made a joint plea to Smith and Rock, asking them to set aside their beef and open the door to healing.

“Now, about Oscar night,” Pinkett Smith began. “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile. The state of the world today? We need them both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together.”

On Twitter, the support for Pinkett Smith’s plea for Smith and Rock to end their beef was generally panned. There were, however, some observers who thought it was a logical next step for the superstar entertainers. Still, given Red Table Talk’s penchant for sharing hard and uncomfortable truths, fans have lots to say.

—

Photo:

Jada Pinkett Smith Blasted By Fans For Remarks On Oscar Slap was originally published on hiphopwired.com