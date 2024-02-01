Jay-Z’s Annual Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch Reportedly Not Happening

Jay-Z and Roc Nation will reportedly not host their annual pre-Grammy brunch party this year, according to Page Six. The celebrity publication is reporting a source who claims the high-scale event is canceled. The source did not, however, name a specific reason as to why.
The brunches have been held off and on over the past years due to COVID and other factors. Historically, Jay-Z’s brunch has fallen during the end of January or the beginning of February. This year’s soiree would have marked the 13th iteration.
Since 2011, the Roc Nation brunch has become a highly anticipated event during the mega-Grammy party weekend. Amid a busy awards season, the brunch serves as a platform for artists, executives, and influencers in the music business (and beyond) to come together in an informal setting ahead of the Grammy Awards.
The Roc Nation Guest List: One Of The Hottest Tickets In Town
The guest list is forever filled with the Black Hollywood elite and is one of the hottest tickets in town. Past guests have included Rihanna, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, Lil Uzi Vurt, Lil Kim, Kevin Hart, Janelle Monae, Lauren London, Megan Thee Stallion, ChloexHalle, and, of course, Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Because of this star power and exclusivity, Jay-Z’s afternoon soiree quickly gained recognition and attention.
The brunches’ illustrious locations, decor, and swag have also made headlines over the past few years. Just before the pandemic, Roc Nation held one of the swankiest events ever.
On January 25, 2020, guests were escorted to the Beverly Hills event venue in black shuttle buses. According to Billboard, after about 40 minutes, attendees then arrived at an elegant mansion towering over the city. Food options included D’usse-infused Spanish chocolate churros and mini waffles. PUMA sponsored slippers and “goodbye swag.” Talk about a nice time in the name of music royalty!
While we will miss the Roc Nation brunch’s happenings and moments of Black excellence, there will be no doubt several other opportunities to see celebrities and their stand-out style. We’re counting down to the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, and we hear the parties are already lit!
1. Playful poses, Posh fits.Source:Getty
Beyoncé and her hubby Jay-Z look adorable in this shot from 2020. Beyonce’s grey dress is seriously chic with its whimsy lapels and exaggerated shoulder details. The playful neckline and hemline are perfect for the afternoon champagne affair. Jay-Z matches her fly in a mauve-tailored suit.
2. Remy Ma said she was going to eat up the girlies!Source:Getty
Remy Ma played no games at the Roc Nation brunch. We love her body-hugging dress and dramatic fur coat. It’s giving hip-hop glam femcee, and we are here for it.
3. Girl’s Day OutSource:Getty
Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony, and another VIP guest take a moment to pose at the 2020 Roc Nation brunch. Looking good ladies! (Kelly just needs to pass us that top.)
4. Rihanna and Tyrese look cute together.Source:Getty
Whenever we see pics like this, we wonder what they were talking about before the cameras went off. See Rihanna and Tyrese enjoying Jay-Z’s 2015 event. Ri Ri’s skin is flawless.
5. Lauren London attends with Nipsey HussleSource:Getty
Lauren London attended the 2019 Roc Nation brunch with her forever bae, Nipsey Hussle (not pictured). This turned out to be one of the last major public events the couple attended together before his untimely shooting death. Lauren looked fabulous in her simple yet sexy wine-colored dress with ruching and cut-out details.
6. Willow Smith stops by.Source:Getty
Willow Smith stopped by the 2015 Roc Nation brunch. Wearing a black ‘fit she is pictured here with hosts, Beyonce and Jay-Z.
7. Usher, Kevin Hart, and Dapper Dan bring their suit game.Source:Getty
One thing about the Roc Nation brunch is that it brought out the men in their finest suits! We can’t get enough of this candid shot of Usher and Kevin Hart during the brunch. Both look good: Usher in brown and Kevin Hart in green. Fashion icon Dapper Dan is also in the background of the picture, flashing his signature style.
8. Janelle Monáe and her pattern mixing moment.Source:Getty
Janelle Monáe gave the fashion girlies a pattern-mixing moment at the 2019 Roc Nation brunch. Anchored with her signature black and white look, Janelle’s fun yet flirty look is everything!
9. Who doesn’t love a good throwback?Source:Getty
Beyonce and Rihanna are all smiles at the first Roc Nation brunch. Gucci sponsored the event at the SoHo House in Hollywood. Ri Ri is wearing berry red tendrils, and Beyonce slays in a red body-hugging ‘fit.
10. Just a few cool kids from New York.Source:Getty
Yo Gotti and Jay-Z are pictured catching up during the 2018 Roc Nation brunch. Yo Gotti frequently attends in support.