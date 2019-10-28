Longest Serving Black Congressman John Conyers of Michigan Passes Away At 90; Sons React

Former Congressman John Conyers Jr. died at his home on Sunday of natural causes, Detroit police say.

Conyers was the longest-serving black member of Congress and founder of the Congressional Black Caucus.

He became one of only six black house members in 1964 after he won his first election by 108 votes. This marked the start of more than 50 years of serving in the house as a ranking Democrat of the Judiciary Committee.

His sons John Conyers III and Carl took to social media to react to the passing.

“My legacy will continue through my children.”

