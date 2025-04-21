Kanye West Details Oral Sex With His Cousin During Childhood: “It Was My Fault That I Showed Him Those Dirty Magazines”

Between addressing his own personal problems and spreading rumors about fellow celebrities, Kanye West has been crashing out on social media for weeks

But his latest admission may be his most personal as he took to X to reveal an incestuous relationship he had with his cousin when they were kids.

He begins by mentioning that that’s what his song “COUSINS” is about, and it all started when they both started looking at adult magazines together.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore,” Ye began.

Ye blames himself for peering through the magazines, leading to the two reenacting the x-rated shots they saw.

He continued, “Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.”

He then admits that he’d looked at dirty magazines belonging to both his parents, but mysteriously adds that his mom’s magazines were ‘different’ than his dad’s Playboys.

The embattled rapper then ends the tweet with the explicit admission, writing,

“My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins dick till I was 14.”

Attached to the tweet was a clip of the two-minute song where he recounts the sexual experience, including he and his cousins saying they’d take the secret to the grave but crooning that “the truth will set you free someday.”

“We seen some n-ggas kiss and we ain’t know what that sh-t mean.

Then we start reenacting everything that we had seen,” he raps

That’s when I gave my cousin head, gave my cousin head.”

He continued, “I don’t think they understand, but I’m not attracted to a man.”

The song ends with his complaining about relationship issues and his use of nitrous oxide and Percocet.

See how social media is reacting to Ye’s baring it all on social media below.