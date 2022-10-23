Kelly Rowland, Lori Harvey And More Show Off Their “Harlem Nights” Fashion At The Wearable Art Gala

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Last night the stars were out and about for the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala and everyone was dressed to impress!

From Kelly Rowland to Lori Harvey and of course the Carters, everyone put their best fashion on full display for the annual event and did not disappoint at all!

Co-founded by Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson and her husband Richard Lawson, the WACO Wearable Art Gala is meant to raise funds and resources to support WACO Theater’s youth mentorship programs. And last night the organization had a “Harlem Nights” themed gala to celebrate fashion from the 1920s to the 1950s.

Check out some of our favorite looks from the evening!

