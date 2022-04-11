HomeNews

Kings of The West Tour [Photos]

Rap icons Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg set Triple D off with their performance at the Kings of West Tour in Dallas. Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube’s latest album is as part of the supergroup, Mt. Westmore. The pair had fans on their feet from beginning to end singing the words to classic Hip Hop songs all night at Dos Equis Pavilion!  Surprise guests: Dorrough Music  joined Snoop Dogg in a performance for  ‘Ice Cream Paint Job!’ Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban was also spotted enjoying the show. Check out the recap photos!

Kings of The West Tour [Photos]  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

