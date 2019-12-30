By your votes, Larenz Tate has emerged victorious as our annual sexiest man of 2019. The seasoned actor hit 2019 running as governor Tate on 50 Cent’s wildly popular series Power. Running. Politics…get it?!
Councilman Rashad Tate easily became one of or favorite characters this year. When he wasn’t behind the podium making political moves, he was in the bed showing off his stroke in steamy sex scenes.When he wasn’t behind the podium making political moves, he was in the bed showing off his stroke in steamy sex scenes.
Tate has long been one of the sexiest men on our screens from his role in classic Black films like Love Jones, Menace To Society, Dead Presidents, Why Do Fools Fall In Love and Girls Trip (just to mention a few).
Odell Beckham Jr., Omarion and Russell Wilson came in strong place behind Tate, but the 44-years-old thespian, who gets finer with time like wine, beat out the competition with 132 votes.
MUST SEE: VOTE For HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2019
HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man of 2019 Is… Larenz Tate was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. “Power” Final Season World PremiereSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: Larenz Tate attends the “Power” final season world premiere at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic)
2. 14th Annual LudaDay WeekendSource:Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 01: Actor Larenz Tate attends 14th Annual LudaDay Weekend Celebrity Basketball Game at Morehouse College on September 01, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
3. Luda Day Pop Up PartySource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 01: Larenz Tate attends Luda Day Pop Up Party at Traffik on September 1, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
4. 2019 Congressional Black Caucus ConferenceSource:Getty
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 13: Larenz Tate attends the 2019 Congressional Black Caucus Conference at The Walter E. Washington Convention Center on September 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)
5. 50th NAACP Image Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: Larenz Tate attends the 50th NAACP Image Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
6. 2019 Essence Festival – Day 2Source:Getty
NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 06: Larenz Tate attends Day 2 of the 2019 Essence Festival at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 6, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
7. Celebrities Visit BuzzFeed’s “AM To DM” – August 19, 2019Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 19: Actor Larenz Tate visits BuzzFeed’s “AM To DM” on August 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
8. Saks Fifth Avenue And Starz Celebrate The Final Season Of “Power”Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 19: Actor Larenz Tate attends as Saks Fifth Avenue and Starz celebrate the final season of “Power” on August 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue)